Uttar Pradesh: UPPSC Invites Applications To Fill 3,620 Medical Officer Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced to fill a total of 3,620 posts of Medical Officers. The Commission has invited applications for the recruitment. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 25.

Candidates with Postgraduate Degree (3 years), after MBBS, in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the 'Medical Council of India' or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under 'The National Medical Commission Act, 2019' or its equivalent are eligible for this post.

Those with Postgraduate Diploma (2 years), after MBBS, in the concerned Speciality of a university recognized by the Medical Counsel of India or a Post Graduate medical diploma recognized under 'The National Medical Commission Act, 2019' or its equivalent and with at least one year of experience in the concerned Speciality after registration of the diploma in the concerned Medical Council are also eligible to apply.

The pay scale of this post is Rs 67700-208700/6600/Academic Level-11.

Candidates should be between 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2021. Age relaxation is permissible as per rule to the reserved category candidates, the Commission has said.

