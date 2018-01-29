Uttar Pradesh To Announce Recruitment Of 1.62 Lakh Police Personnel Soon

"We are coming up with 1,62,000 vacancies in police department. We will provide employment to #UttarPradesh youth in it on their merit without being biased. Anyone who tries to indulge in corruption in the process will be sent to jail," Uttar Pradesh CM said in a programme at Gorakhpur.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotions Board (UPPRPB) has recently released notification for direct recruitment for Civil and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) Constables.
The application process has begun on January 22, 2018.
The application process will be conducted in online mode. The selection process for the posts would include a written test, document verification and physical standard test, and physical fitness test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the written test by candidates who qualify in the physical fitness test.
There are 23,520 vacancies for Civil and 18000 vacancies for PAC Constables (only for male applicants). The recruitment will be at pay band 5200 - 20200 grade pay - 2000.
