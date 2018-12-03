UPTET 2018 Result Next Week

UPTET 2018 result is expected next week for the examinations held on November 4

Final result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET will be released next week. As per the official statement from the school education department in October 2018, the UPTET 2018 result will be released on December 10, 2018. However, certain media reports suggest that the, UPTET result can be expected tomorrow (December 5) or December 6. Candidates can check their result on the official website of the UP Basic Education Board at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates need to keep their registration number and/ or date of birth details for accessing the UPTET result login.

The final answer key of the teacher eligibility test was released last week.

UPTET Result 2018: How to check

After the result is declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step 1 : Visit the official website: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the UPTET 2018 Result link for Upper Primary and Primary teachers respectively.

Step 3 : Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code correctly.

Step 4 : Submit your credentials. The result will be displayed onscreen. Take a printout.

UP Basic Training Exam or BTC Result

UP BTC result is also expected on December 10, the exam was held on November 1 and 3.

