UPSSSC Increases Trainer, Youth Welfare Officer Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the number of vacancies for Physical Fitness Trainer post and Regional Youth Welfare and State Development Group Officer. Earlier the number of vacancies advertised for Physical Fitness Trainer was 42 and the number of vacancies advertised for Regional Youth Welfare Officer was 652.

The Commission has revised the vacancy for Physical Fitness Trainer to 48 and the number of Regional Youth Welfare Officer to 680.

The selection of candidates for these vacancies will be done through competitive exam.

The pay band for Physical Fitness Trainer is 35400 - 112400 in the pay matrix level 6. The pay band for Physical Fitness Trainer Officer is 29200 - 92300 in the pay matrix level 5.

The recruitment will be on permanent basis.

Meanwhile, UPSSSC also advertised Junior Engineer vacancies today. the vacancies have been advertised for candidates with diploma in engineering.

The application process for the junior engineer vacancy will begin online on October 30, 2018. Candidates would be selected on the basis of performance in a written examination. The schedule for the written examination will be released in due course of time. There are a total of 1477 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment.

