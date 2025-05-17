Advertisement
Man, 25, Suffers Heart Attack During Wedding Ritual In Karnataka, Dies

The wedding was underway in Jamkhandi town of Bagalkot in Karnataka on Saturday when the tragedy struck.

Read Time: 2 mins
Man, 25, Suffers Heart Attack During Wedding Ritual In Karnataka, Dies
The man died shortly after he tied the mangalsutra around the bride's neck

Soon after he tied the 'mangalsutra' (auspicious thread), a symbol that the couple is bound in matrimony, around the bride's neck, the 25-year-old man suffered a heart attack and died, leaving the constellation of friends and family in utter disbelief and shock.     

The wedding was underway in Jamkhandi town of Bagalkot in Karnataka on Saturday when the tragedy struck.

Pravin, the groom, experienced chest pain a few minutes after tying the 'mangalsutra' and collapsed on the ground, said a witness at the wedding. 

The parents, said another witness, rushed the groom to a private hospital. 

The doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem. 

In February, a 23-year-old woman suffered a heart attack while performing at a sangeet ceremony during a wedding in Madhya Pradesh and died on stage. 

In December last, a 14-year-old boy died after suffering a heart attack while he was practising running for a sports competition at his school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.
 

