Boy, 14, Dies Of Heart Attack While Practising Running For School Event

Several incidents of heart attacks among youngsters have surfaced recently.

A 14-year-old boy died after suffering a heart attack while he was running in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district this week. The incident took place on Friday in the Sirauli village when the boy, Mohit Chaudhary, was practicing running for a sports competition at his school.

The boy initially ran around two rounds with his friends. But shortly after, he collapsed.

The victim's friends informed his family, who rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead, officials said.

The sports competition in the victim's school was scheduled for December 7, officials added.

According to the police, the boy's father had died in a road accident in August, officials said.

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old girl, identified as Mamata, also died after she suffered a heart attack while running in the Arrana village of Aligarh last month.

At least three more people have suffered a cardiac arrest in the last 25 days in Aligarh.

An eight-year-old girl suffered a heart attack while playing in Lodhi Nagar, while a doctor died due to a cardiac arrest as she was getting ready for work. On November 20, the son of former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor SM Afzal, Syed Barkat Haider died of a heart attack.

In September, a 9-year-old student died of a cardiac arrest while playing in her school in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. According to the victim's school, the girl fell unconscious while playing in the university's playground, following which she was rushed to a hospital. However, she was declared dead.