Woman, 23, Who Died During Dance Lost 12-Year-Old Brother To Heart Attack

Twenty-three-year-old Parinita Jain had travelled from Indore to Vidisha to attend her cousin's wedding. During the sangeet function Saturday, attended by over 200 people, she got on the stage to dance to the tune of the popular Hindi song 'Sharara Sharara'. Thirty seconds into the performance, Parinita collapsed. Some doctors in the family tried CPR to revive her. When that did not help, she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there said she suffered a heart attack and declared her dead.

Parinita had completed her MBA and had been living with her parents in Indore. Earlier, her younger brother had tragically died of a heart attack when he was 12.

The 23-year-old's sudden death due to a heart attack is the latest among a string of such deaths, in which relatively younger individuals and visibly fit people have collapsed while dancing or playing sports and died on the spot.

परिणीता अपनी बहन की शादी में आई थी,स्टेज पर खुशी में नाच रहीं थीं ... अमूमन ऐसे कार्यक्रम में डीजे का भयानक शोर होता है ...अचानक, लड़खड़ाती हैं और जमीन पर गिर जाती हैं,वहां मौजूद लोग कुछ समझ पाते,उससे पहले ही उनकी सांसें थम चुकी थीं। ये सब भयावह है... pic.twitter.com/9m2OmppeGf — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 9, 2025

As visuals of such people collapsing to death in the middle of dance performances or a sports match went viral, many on social media said such instances had become more frequent after the Covid-19 pandemic and questioned if they were linked to the vaccines. Doctors have, however, trashed such claims and said family history and lifestyle factors play a key role behind cardiac health.

Last year, then Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Council of Medical Research found in a study that Covid vaccines were not responsible for heart attacks. "If someone has a stroke today, some people think it is because of the Covid vaccine. ICMR has done a detailed study on this. (Covid) vaccine is not responsible for heart attacks. There are multiple reasons for heart attacks, like our lifestyle, tobacco and excess liquor consumption... Sometimes, misinformation goes among the people and a perception is formed for some time. But whatever decision we make, it should be data-based and scientific research-based," the minister said.