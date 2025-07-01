Sudden Spike In Heart Attack Cases, Karnataka Sets Up Committee To Probe Deaths

Karnataka's Hassan district is in the grip of a worrying surge in heart attack-related deaths, with four more lives lost on June 30, taking the number of deaths to 22 in just 40 days. What's particularly alarming is that a majority of the victims were young or middle-aged, raising serious concerns about an emerging health crisis in the region. Among the 22 deaths, five were between 19 and 25 years old, eight were aged between 25 and 45, and only a few were above 60. This disproportionate impact on the younger population has left both the medical community and the public rattled.

The victims on June 30 include Lepakshi, a 50-year-old homemaker from JP Nagar in Belur, who collapsed after complaining of fatigue. Professor Muttayya, 58, an English lecturer at the Government First Grade College in Holenarasipura, died of a sudden heart attack while having tea. Kumar, 57, a D-Group employee from Channarayapattana, died after being hospitalised with chest pain the previous day. Satyanarayana Rao, 63, from Rangolihalli colony, also succumbed after a sudden collapse.

The spike has led to a noticeable increase in patients at cardiac facilities, especially Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors have reported an estimated 8 per cent rise in outpatient visits over the last two weeks, with a significant number of patients arriving from Hassan and neighboring districts. Many are coming in for precautionary check-ups, driven by fear and uncertainty.

Data from the District Health and Family Welfare Department shows that Hassan has recorded 507 heart attack cases in the last two years, of which 190 were fatal. While heart conditions have long been a concern in the region, the sudden rise in younger victims is a new and disturbing trend.

Earlier deaths include a series of tragic cases involving students and working professionals. On May 20, Abhishek from Arakalagudu and 20-year-old student Sandhya from Hole Narasipura both died. On May 28, the same Sandhya's case reappears, along with 19-year-old Abhishek again, indicating repeated mentions in records. Other victims include Kavana (20) from Kelavatti, Nagappa (55) from Magge, Neelakanthappa (58) from Hassan, and Devaraj (43) from Dummagere. Younger victims such as Naveen Kumar (31) from Arsikere, Chetan (38) from Rangolihalli, and Yogesh M. (30) from Honnenahalli stand out in the long list of fatalities.

In response to rising concerns over sudden deaths, especially among the youth, the Karnataka Health Department has formed an expert committee to investigate possible links to COVID or vaccine-related complications. Chaired by the Director of Jayadeva Institute, the panel includes experts from NIMHANS, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, St. John's, BMCRI, Manipal Hospitals, and ICMR-NCDIR. The committee will study cases involving sudden cardiac arrests, strokes, and neurological issues, and submit recommendations to help prevent such deaths. The decision follows directions from the Chief Minister and Health Minister amid growing media attention and public anxiety.