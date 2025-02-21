Truck Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Causes Multiple Accidents, 1 Dead

A truck driver suffered a heart attack while driving, causing a series of accidents which resulted in the death of one person in Karnataka's Kalaburagi Wednesday night.

The truck, which was travelling from Shahapur in Yadgir district towards Kalaburagi, went out of control when the driver experienced a medical emergency. The vehicle collided with multiple autos, bikes, and an electric pole before it finally came to a stop.

Mohammad Ali, a 32-year-old vegetable trader, was killed on the spot.

The injured driver was immediately shifted to Kalaburagi District Hospital for treatment. A case was registered at the Jewargi Police Station, and an investigation is underway.