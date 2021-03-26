Need To Increase Age Limit For Government Jobs Due To Lockdown Does Not Arise: Centre

The need for increasing the maximum age limit for recruitment due to the pandemic, does not arise: Centre

The need for increasing the maximum age limit for recruitment to various categories of posts under the Central Government, due to the pandemic and lockdown in the country, does not arise, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a question on whether the government is considering increasing maximum age limit by two years for all the eligible unemployed youths, who are seeking Central and State Government jobs as they lost their chances due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country, the Minister of State in the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh said, "the recruiting agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been making necessary arrangements for conduct of examinations in a safe manner considering the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols."

"While conducting Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on 04.10.2020, the UPSC also gave an option to the candidates to change the centre for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020 so that candidates who had moved to a different location before/during the COVID-19 pandemic could also appear in the Examination. As such, the need for increasing the maximum age limit for recruitment to various categories of posts under the Central Government, due to the pandemic and lockdown in the country, does not arise," Mr Singh said.

Regarding relaxing the age limit by two years, he said, "Insofar as the increase in maximum age limit by two years for all the eligible unemployed youths, who are seeking State Government jobs is concerned, it is for the concerned State Governments to decide."

