UPSC Prelims Result 2018: No Confirmed Date Yet; May Be Announced Soon

Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the result date for Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018 soon. Several media reports have claimed that UPSC will announce the result date for Civil Services Prelims exam today which could be a first. UPSC has in past never announced the result date beforehand and has ever only given a tentative time frame for the recruitment schedule.

The speculations around UPSC prelims result are suffice to say that candidate's are eagerly awaiting the prelims result. This year the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was held on June 3, 2018. The prelims exam, as reported by students, was as unpredictable as it is famed to be.

The commission, in the past, has released the result for Prelims exam within 45 days of the exam. So the result can be expected by July 20. Certain media reports have also claimed that the result will be released on July 22. However, candidates are advised to wait for any official notification form UPSC as all these dates are just speculative.

After the Prelims result is released, candidates who qualify the prelims exam will have to register for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2018. The main examination will begin on September 28 and end on October 7.

UPSC Main examination will be conducted for 7 papers which will be counted for merit and paper A and B which will not be counted for merit.

Paper A will be any Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the Eight Schedule to the Constitution. Paper B will be English.

Of the seven ranking papers, one will be essay writing, four will be general studies and two will cover one optional subject to be chosen by the candidate.

