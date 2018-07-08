UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 Expected Soon @ Upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSC CSP Results 2018 Expected Soon @ Upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may release the Civil Services Prelims 2018 results anytime soon on the official website of the commission. Last year, UPSC CSP exam was held in June 18 and the results were released on July 28, after an interval of 40 days. Following previous year's trend, the commission may release the UPSC CSP 2018 results this week. However, Indianexpress.com reported that the commission may soon release results declaration date, which is likely to happen on July 9, Monday. UPSC had conducted Civil Services Prelims examination on June 3 in many centres across the country.

"UPSC is likely to declare the result date on Monday, July 9," indianexpress.com quoted UPSC Chairman Arvind Saxena as saying.

The UPSC CS Prelims results and results dates can be accessed from the website, upsc.gov.in.

The portal also reported that, according to another official of the UPSC, the Civil Services Prelims 2018 results can be expected on July 15.

According to reports, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination of the coveted central government services jobs.

The UPSC Civil Services main examination is expected to be conducted on October 1, 2018.

According to both experts and candidates, UPSC had this year also maintained its usual nature of being "unpredictable" about the questions. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was organized in two parts with Paper-I being conducted in the morning and Paper-II conducted in the afternoon. Candidates need to clear the 66 marks cut-off in Paper-II, after which on the basis of their Paper-I scores they are selected for the mains.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 Likely To Be Released Soon @ Upsc.gov.in

According to a candidate who appeared the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2018 from a centre in Kerala, in first paper, compared to last year, questions on Government schemes were very less and the questions from current affairs part were not so "recent".

He also said the commission was able to keep the "unpredictability" of the questions this year also.

"In first paper, earlier, current affair portion was given more important, but, this year, more important was given to all the areas," commented another candidate while adding that it seemed like the paper was going to back to the old pattern.

"Both the papers were equally tough. Second paper was time consuming," she added.

She also expected that the cut-off is going to be lower this year.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the UPSC Mains examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination. The number of vacancies to be filled this year is expected to be 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

