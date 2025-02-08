UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CS(P)-2025) and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFoS(P)-2025). Candidates can now submit their applications until February 18, 6pm, through the official website. The application correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 25. Previously, the last date to apply was February 11.

The official notice states, "The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025."

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: Steps To Apply



Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsconline.gov.in.

Select the Civil Services Prelims 2025 link.

Create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile if not already done.

Log in with OTR credentials and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee, if applicable, and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Exempted

Payment must be made through online mode.

This year, approximately 979 vacancies will be filled through the examination. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website for further details.