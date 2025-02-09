UPSC Civil Services Prelims On May 25: Apply By Feb 18, Check Exam Pattern

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CS(P)-2025) and the Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFoS(P)-2025). Candidates can now apply until February 18, 6pm, through the official website. The application correction window will be open from February 19 to February 25. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 11.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25 to fill 979 vacancies, including 38 seats reserved for candidates with benchmark disabilities.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Structure

The Civil Services Examination consists of two stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) - A screening test for the Main Examination.

Main Examination (Written + Interview/Personality Test) - Determines the final selection.

Preliminary Examination

Two papers, each carrying 200 marks (total 400 marks).

Objective type (MCQs), two hours per paper.

General Studies Paper-2 is qualifying, with a minimum 33% required.

Negative marking: 1/3rd marks deducted per incorrect answer.

Main Examination

Written Test (9 Papers, 1750 Marks) + Personality Test (275 Marks).

Two qualifying papers: One Indian language (300 marks) & English (300 marks).

Merit papers include:

Essay (250 Marks)

General Studies I-IV (250 Marks each)

Optional Subject (2 Papers, 250 Marks each)

Candidates will be ranked based on their written test and interview scores. The final allocation will depend on their rank and service preferences.

The government encourages women candidates to apply, promoting gender balance in the workforce.