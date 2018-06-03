UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Second Paper Begins, Results Expected In July The UPSC Prelims results will be released on the month of July, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2018. UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: UPSC is conducting the



Based on the results of Civil Services examination, the applicants will be employed in various services like Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service and among others.



Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again, in the Detailed Application Form which would be made available to them.



The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2018.



The Civil Services Examination consists of two successive stages:



(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and



(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted above.



The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination consists of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carries a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.



Both the question papers are of the objective type (multiple choice questions).



The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.



The question papers are set both in Hindi and English.



Each paper is of two hours duration.



This prelims examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; according to a the official notification, the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.



The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main Examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination. The number of vacancies to be filled this year is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.



Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main Examination of that year provided they are otherwise eligible for admission, to the Main Examination.



The Civil Services Main exam will be held in 24 centres.



Every candidate appearing at the examination is permitted six attempts at the examination while the restriction on the number of attempts will not apply in the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates who are otherwise eligible. The number of attempts permissible to candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes is nine.



UPSC is conducting the Civil Services Prelims exam in 73 centres across India which included Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Aizawl, Port Blair, Panaji, Chandigarh and Lucknow among others now. The first paper has been concluded and the second paper of the prelims has started in the afternoon. The UPSC Prelims results will be released on the month of July, 2018. Last year, the commission released the Civil Services Prelims results on the last week of July.