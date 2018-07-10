UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018 Expected This Week @ Upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) concluded the Civil Services Preliminary Exam on June 3, 2018. The exam was conducted at 73 exam centres. The Civil Services Prelim result is expected soon. Earlier the speculations were rife that prelims result will be declared on July 9, 2018. However, there is not sign of the result yet. The result is expected anytime by July 15. Going by previous year trends, the UPSC CS Prelims result should be declared within 45 days of the exam.

As and when the result is declared, candidates who appeared in the exam would be able to check their result on the UPSC official website.

How to check UPSC CS Prelims Result 2018?

Step one: Go to UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the CS Prelims Result link.

Step three: The result will be released in the form of a pdf.

Step four: Download pdf and check for your roll number.

After the prelims result is declared, UPSC will begin registration for the main examination. The schedule for the Civil Services Main examination is available on the UPSC website. The main examination will begin in September 28 and end on October 7.

UPSC Main examination will be conducted for 7 papers which will be counted for merit and paper A and B which will not be counted for merit.

Paper A will be any Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the Eight Schedule to the Constitution. Paper B will be English.

Of the seven ranking papers, one will be essay writing, four will be general studies and two will cover one optional subject to be chosen by the candidate.

