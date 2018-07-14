UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Released @ Upsc.gov.in, Check Here

UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Released @ Upsc.gov.in, Pib.nic.in

UPSC Prelims Result 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 results on the official website of the commission. The UPSC Prelims results can be accessed from the website: upsc.gov.in. Apart from the official website of UPSC, the results link is also expected at the portal of official news information and broadcasting agency of Government of India, pib.nic.in. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary results or UPSC CSP results have been provided in a pdf file. The candidates need to open that file to check their UPSC results.

To check your results, click on this link: UPSC Prelims Results 2018

UPSC conducted the Civil Services prelims examination on June 3.

UPSC Prelims Result 2018: How to check

The candidates who are waiting for UPSC prelims results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the 'UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018 Results' link

Step Three : On next page open, you will find a PDF file. Check your results there

Since the UPSC Prelims result has been released, candidates who qualified the exam will have to now register for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2018.

The main examination will begin on September 28 and end on October 7.

