UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Declared @ Upsc.gov.in, Upsconline.nic.in; What's Next

UPSC Prelims results 2018 has been released today on the official websites of the commission, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Jobs | | Updated: July 14, 2018 14:32 IST
New Delhi: 

UPSC Prelims results 2018 for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination held on June 3, 2018, has been released today on the official websites of the commission, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The candidates with the Roll Numbers given on UPSC website have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018. According to the UPSC notification regarding the UPSC Prelims Results 2018, the candidature of these candidates is provisional. 

UPSC Prelims Result 2018 Released @ Upsc.gov.in, Check Here

UPSC Prelims results 2018: What's next

UPSC Prelims Result 2018: Check CSP Preliminary Results @ Upsc.gov.in, Upsconline.nic.in 

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all the successful candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form or DAF (CSM), for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018, which would be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission www.upsconline.nic.in. 

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF (CSM) online and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 to be held from Friday, Sepetember28, 2018. 

The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the Commission from July 23, 2018 to August 6, 2018 till 6.00 P.M.

Important instructions for filling up of the DAF (CSM) and for submitting the completely filled application form ONLINE to the Commission, would also be available on the website. 

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF. 

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2018 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated February 7, 2018.

UPSC Prelims results 2018: Check Here

Check your UPSC Prelims 2018 results here:

 

Click here for more Jobs News
 

 

