UPSC Releases Marks For Non-Recommended Candidates In Economic, Statistical Services Exam

UPSC has released marks for non-recommended candidates in economic services

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released marks for non-recommended candidates in Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service exam 2019 and who opted for public disclosure of their marks. UPSC releases marks of candidates in public domain 'with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates'.

The marks are disclosed only for those candidates who appeared in the interview stage of the exam but are non-recommended and have opted for public disclosure of their marks.

The final result for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam 2019 were declared on January 10, 2020. The scores of non-recommended candidates (out of total 1200 marks) have been released and are now available on the official UPSC website, 'upsc.gov.in'.

UPSC IES 2019: Marks For Non-Recommended Candidates

UPSC ISS 2019: Marks For Non-Recommended Candidates

As per UPSC notice, the information will remain valid only for a year from the date of disclosure.

32 candidates were recommended to the Indian Statistical Services and 32 were recommended for Indian Economic Services for the year 2019.

Under the government scheme of public disclosure of UPSC marks, which came into force in 2017, more than 6,000 candidates have agreed to share their scores in public. In this scheme, the UPSC suggests candidates, who have cleared an exam conducted by it till the last stage, to opt for sharing their marks in public.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) considers such candidates as good employable candidates. "Appearing in the Interview (the final stage of the Commission's Examinations) indicates itself about the skill level and capabilities of such candidates," it had said during the launch of this scheme.

Click here for more Jobs News