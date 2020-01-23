UPSC Releases Marks For Economic Service, Statistical Service, Geophysicist Exam 2019

UPSC has released marks for IES, ISS, and Geophysicist exam 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates for three different recruitment examinations - Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination 2019, Indian Statistical Services examination 2019, and Indian Economic Services Examination 2019. The marks of the recommended candidates, both stage-wise and total marks, are available on the Commission's official website.

In the Indian Economic Services Exam 2019, the topper Mr. Anshuman Kamila scored total 623 marks - 475 marks out of total 1000 allotted to written test and 148 marks out of 200 allotted to Personality Test. Total 32 candidates were recommended for Indian Economic Service for the year 2019.

UPSC Economic Services Exam 2019 Marks

In case of the Indian Statistical Service Exam 2019, the topper Mr. Harshit Agrawal scored total 644 marks - 528 out of 1000 in Written Test and 116 out of 200 in Personality Test. 32 candidates were recommended for Indian Statistics Service for the year 2019.

UPSC Statistical Services Exam 2019 Marks

In case of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam 2019, the marks of the recommended candidates has been released separately for each category.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Exam 2019 Marks

For Geologist post, Mr. Parag Porwal is the topper with total 423 marks out of 900. Total 51 candidates have been recommended for the post of Geologist.

Ms. Deepa Gupta with a score of 385 out of 900 is topper in the Hydrogeologist category. Ms. Monika Dixit, with 367 marks out of 900, is topper in Geophysicist category, and Ms. Pranamita Mukherjee is the topper in Chemists category after scoring 567 marks out of 900.

