UPSC's Mark Disclosure Scheme In 2 Years

The marks are available online, in the website of UPSC, for a year.

Under the government scheme of public disclosure of UPSC marks, which came into force in 2017, more than 6,000 candidates have agreed to share their scores in public. Under the public disclosure of marks scheme, the UPSC suggests candidates, who have cleared an exam conducted by it till the last stage, to opt for sharing their marks in public.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) considers such candidates as good employable candidates. "Appearing in the Interview (the final stage of the Commission's Examinations) indicates itself about the skill level and capabilities of such candidates," it had said during the launch of this scheme.

The main objective of this scheme is to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

So far, since its implementation, only one civil services exam has been completed. Civil services exam is one of the biggest exams conducted by the UPSC.

In Civil Services exam 2018, 939 candidates had given their consent to the Commission to disclose their marks online. A total of 1994 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the interview and 812 candidates were selected for appointment to Civil Services.

Other exams that have already been covered under this scheme are Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018; Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018; Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018; Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018.

In the CDS (II) 2018 the scores of 1,358 such candidates were made online.

For Engineering Services Exam 765 candidates from all the four engineering disciplines had opted to disclose their marks.

Likewise, marks obtained by 241 candidates who were not recommended by the Commission for the Combined Medical Services 2018 is also available on the website.

For exams held before April 2019, the Commission had released a report saying that details of a total of 4,338 candidates was made online.

