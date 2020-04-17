UPSC Exams Not Cancelled, Only Postponed

UPSC notifies exam dates, results and other updates on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not cancelled its exams, instead the exams have been postponed. The UPSC has postponed Civil Services 2019 main exam and has put on hold the notifications of Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services 2020 prelims exam, Engineering services main exam, Geologist services main exam.

As per the latest update from the UPSC, which was made on April 15, fresh date will be announced for Civil Services 2019 main exam after May 3 and if there's any change in the date for the other exams it will be notified to candidates.

"In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all interviews, Examinations and Recruitment Boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time," the UPSC said. Over 10 lakh candidates register for UPSC's Civil Services exam every year.

Candidates who have registered for the exams should check the official website of the Commission for updates on the exam dates.

Nationwide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has infected over 13,000 people in country.

