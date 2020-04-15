Civil Services Prelims' Rescheduling, If Any, Will Be Notified: UPSC

UPSC civil services prelims date already announced, any rescheduling will be notified: Commission

Dates for the UPSC civil services prelims had already been announced and any rescheduling will be notified on the official website, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in a statement today. The Commission has also said that it will decide on fresh dates for all postponed exams and interviews after May 3, 2020, the day the lockdown extension is scheduled to end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, declared that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till May 3, 2020, with a view to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The decisions, according to the Commission, were taken at a meeting held today, i.e. April 15, to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has recently asked the Centre to clarify on civil services exam date. He has tagged Union Minister Jitendra Singh on microblogging platform Twitter and has sought a clarification on the Civil Services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on May 31. Mr Tharoor has said that he has been receiving lots of queries from candidates on whether the exam date will be postponed or not.

"Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC," the Commission statement read.

"Deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website. The National Defence Academy(NDAI) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA -II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification," the statement added.

It also said that any other decision of the Commission in respect of all the examinations, interviews and recruitment boards will be promptly made available on the Commission's website.

