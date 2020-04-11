Clarify On Civil Services Exam Date: Shashi Tharoor To Centre

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has asked the Centre to clarify on civil services exam date.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has asked the Centre to clarify on civil services exam date. Mr Tharoor has tagged Union Minister Jitendra Singh on microblogging platform Twitter and has sought a clarification on the Civil Services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on May 31.

He said that he has been receiving lots of queries from candidates on whether the exam date will be postponed or not.

It needs to be reiterated that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the Civil Services exam among other exams, has postponed all recruitment activities. The latest update in connection to this was released by the Commission in March. So far, it has not made any announcement on Civil Services exam.

"Each year about 9 lakh students appear for the coveted UPSC exams to join the prestigious civil services. But so far no aspirant has a clue whether the Preliminary exam will go ahead as scheduled on May 31st or be postponed. @DrJitendraSingh please clarify, am deluged w/queries!, the Congress leader has tweeted.

Every year little over 9 lakh registrations are made for the Civil Services exam, as UPSC's data. However, close to 50% of the candidates choose to drop the exam.

However this scenario may be a bit different this year as UPSC had allowed the candidates to withdraw their applications, a week after completing the registration process.

