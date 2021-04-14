UPSC EPFO Exam On May 9, Admit Cards Expected Soon

UPSC will conduct the EPFO exam on May 9.

The exam for selection of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 9. The admit cards of the exam can be expected soon. Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in, as and when it is released.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be of two hours duration and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

Selected candidates will be on probation for 2 years.

The recruitment was notified in January 2020. A total of 421 vacancies in Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer will be filled in the EPFO. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020. However, after the UPSC scheduled Civil Services exam on the same day, it decided to postpone the EPFO exam.

