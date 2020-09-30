UPSC To Conduct EPFO Exam In May, 2021

UPSC EPFO exam will be held in May, 2021.

The recruitment exam for selection to Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which was scheduled to be held on October 4, will now be held on May 9, 2021. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the exam. This exam was scheduled in October when Civil Services exam was scheduled in May. After the Commission rescheduled the exam in October, the EPFO exam was postponed.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be of two hours duration and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today declined the plea of a group of 20 candidates to postpone the Civil Services exam. The petitioners had filed a petition seeking postponement of the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in the country. The top court has asked UPSC to consider giving an extra attempt to those candidates for whom this year's exam is their last chance.

