Consider Giving Extra Attempt To Candidates With Last Chance: Supreme Court To UPSC

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services prelims exam on October 4.

The Supreme Court has asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to consider giving an extra attempt to those candidates for whom this year's exam is their last chance. The top court has asked the Commission to consider giving this chance due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by a group of 20 candidates seeking to postpone the exam. The petitioners had requested to postpone the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in many parts of the country.

Asking UPSC to conduct the exam on the scheduled date, the top court directed it to ask the states to help candidates arrange hotel accommodation by showing the exam admit card.

The UPSC has been told to not allow more than 100 candidates in one centre and follow the standard operating procedures released by the government.

For COVID-19, UPSC has already asked candidates to wear face masks and carry hand sanitiser to the exam halls. A detailed notification has already been released by the Commission regarding this.

The Court said that it can not ask UPSC to allow COVID positive candidates to appear in exam as it will put others in danger. However, it has asked the Commission to make separate seating arrangements for those candidates who have cough and cold.

After deciding to reschedule the exam, the UPSC had allowed candidates to change their preferences of exam centres. The admit card for the exam has already been released.

