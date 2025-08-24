UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply For 84 Lecturer, Public Prosecutor Posts, Salary Up To 1,77,500

UPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 84 posts of Lecturer and Public Prosecutor in several fields for the year 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the commission- upsconline.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 11, 2025.

The post of Lecturer pays a minimum of Rs. 52,700 and up to Rs. 1,66,700. Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor has a pay range of Rs.56,100-1,77,500 and Rs.44,900-1,42,400.

Applications for Lecturer are invited in several fields including Botany, Chemistry, History, Economics, Home Science, Physics, Psychology, Sociology and Zoology. Public Prosecutors are invited to work in the CBI- Central Bureau of Investigation.

UPSC Lecturer, Assistant Prosecutor Posts: How To Apply For The Post?

Click on the "Online Recruitment Application" link.

Then, click on the "Apply Now" button on side of the lecturer or Assistant Prosecutor vacancy you would like to apply to.

Click on "Next", then "Proceed".

If registering for the first time, click on "New Registration".

Enter your personal details such as Name, Father's name, email id and phone number.

Click on "Save and Continue" and you will be successfully registered for the post.

UPSC 2025 Recruitments: Vacancy Breakdown

Of the total 84 posts, 19 are invited for Assistant Public Prosecutor, 25 for Public Prosecutor. Number of vacancies for Lecturer include: Lecturer (Botany): 8 posts, Lecturer (Chemistry): 8 posts, Lecturer (Economics): 2 posts, Lecturer (History): 3 posts, Lecturer (Home Science): 1 post, Lecturer (Physics): 6 posts, Lecturer (Psychology): 1 post, Lecturer (Sociology): 3 posts, Lecturer (Zoology): 8 posts

UPSC Lecturer, Assistant Prosecutor Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria For Lecturer

For the post of Lecturer, candidates are required a post graduation degree in their respective fields of study (botanical, physics etc.) with a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).Those older than 45 years of age are ineligible but relaxation may be given based on the caste categories.

Eligibility Criteria For Public Prosecutor

For Public Prosecutor posts, candidates are required to have a degree in Law from a recognized university and must have an experience of 7 years at the Bar in conducting criminal cases. No experience is required for Assistant posts. Candidates should not be older than 30 years.

Those selected for the role of Public Prosecutor will work at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi and are liable to server anywhere. Lecturer posts are exclusively for the Ladakh region.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official link provided above and also here- UPSC Recruitment Notification 2025".