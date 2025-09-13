UPSC Invites Applications For 213 Posts Including Medical Officer, Lecturer, Details Here

UPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 213 Medical officer, Lecturer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is October 2, 2025.

The post of Medical Officer has a pay scale of Level 9.

UPSC Lecturer, Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Number of Vacancies Available

Additional Government Advocate: 5 posts

Additional Legal Adviser: 18 posts

Assistant Government Advocate: 1 post

Deputy Government Advocate: 2 posts

Deputy Legal Adviser: 12 posts

Lecturer (Urdu): 15 posts

Medical Officer: 125 posts

Accounts Officer: 32 posts

Assistant Director: 3 posts

UPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

125 vacancies are invited for the post of Medical Officer. Candidates applying for the post should not be older than 40 years for UR/EWSs, 45 years for SCs/STs/ALC, 50 years for PwBDs. They must have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the Chapter VI of National Medical Commission Act 2019.

For Unreserved (UR) category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the minimum marks required are 50, 45 for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 40 marks for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

The eligibility, selection process varies depending on the post candidates are applying to, candidates can check the full eligibility criteria including age, educational qualification through the official notification here- "UPSC Recruitment 2025".