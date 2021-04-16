UPSC EPFO Exam Admit Card Released

The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card of the EPFO exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the EPFO exam which is scheduled to be held on May 9. The exam will be held for selection of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

UPSC EPFO Admit Card

A total of 421 posts will be filled through this recruitment test.

The recruitment was notified in January 2020. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020. However, after the UPSC scheduled Civil Services exam on the same day, it decided to postpone the EPFO exam.

Candidates have been asked to carry the admit card and a photo ID to the exam centre.

"Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring their original photo identity proof viz. Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I card etc and two passport size photographs for appearing in the test with an undertaking," the UPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News