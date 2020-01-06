UPSC Releases Marks Of Candidates Recommended For Combined Medical Services

UPSC has released marks of candidates recommended for Combined Medical Services

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates who qualified in the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019. The list of recommended candidates and their corresponding marks is available on the Commission's official website.

The marks list includes a candidate's marks in written exam, personality test, and the combined marks.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 Marks

The written test was conducted for 500 marks and the personality test carried 100 marks. Candidates have been selected on the basis of their overall marks in the written test and personality test.

The Commission has recommended a total of 798 candidates for appointment. A total of 919 vacancies were proposed to be filled through this exam. 121 unreserved posts have remained vacant. The Commission has released a consolidated reserve list of 194 candidates.

The Combined Medical Services exam was held on July 21 for two papers in computer-based mode.

Through this exam, the Commission recommends candidates for appointment to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

