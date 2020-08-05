UPSC CDS 2 Notification Released. Check Application, Vacancy Details Here

UPSC CDS online registration can be done through the portals upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination (2) 2020 notification today. The application form for the UPSC CDS 2 can be filled online till August 25. The CDS online registration is also being done for SSC Women (Non-Technical) course through the portals upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The candidates applying for the UPSC CDS examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the test.

The UPSC CDS 2 examination will be conducted by the Commission November 8, 2020 for admission to various courses in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers' Training Academy.

The Commission has announced 344 vacancies for various courses in these academies.

Admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission.

UPSC CDS 2: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in. The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination.

Candidate should have details of one Photo ID card like Aadhaar Card or Voter Card or PAN Card or Passport or Driving Licence or any other Photo ID Card issued by the state or central government.

The details of this Photo ID card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form.

The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by the candidate.

This Photo ID card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID card while appearing for examination or personality test or SSB.

The online applications can be withdrawn from September 1, 2020 to September 7, 2020 till 6.00 PM.

