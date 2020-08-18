UPSC CAPF Exam In December, Registration Begins

UPSC CAPF Exam: This year 209 Assistant Commandant posts will be filled in CAPFs.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold a written exam on December 20, for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF): Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Online registration forms for the exam has been released today. Candidates fill the forms at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in on or before September 7.

This year, 209 Assistant Commandant posts will be filled in CAPFs of which 78 vacancies are in BSF, 13 in CRPF, 69 in CISF, 27 in ITBP and 22 in SSB.

Graduates with 20-25 years of age (must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1995 and not later than 1st August, 2000) are eligible for the job. Age relaxation rules for reserved categories is available in the exam notice.

After the application submission deadline closes, UPSC will open the application withdrawal facility. Candidates who wish not to appear in the exam can withdraw their application forms within September 14 to 20.

For the Assistant Commandant post, candidates will be selected through a written exam, physical standards or physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests and interview. These tests will be held in succession. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview.

