UPSC To Announce Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam Details Today

UPSC will release the details of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) exam today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) exam today. The CAPF (AC) exam will be held on December 20. Application forms for the exam will be available at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in and candidates can apply till September 7. After the registration process is over, the UPSC will allow candidates to withdraw their applications in case they wish not to appear for the exam.

Graduates between 20 to 25 years of age can apply for the exam.

Candidates who have been selected to the post of Assistant Commandants in any of the forces through an earlier exam of CAPF (AC) will not be eligible to appear in this exam.

For the post of Assistant Commandant in CAPF, UPSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam, physical standards or physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests and interview. The written exam will comprise two papers: general ability and intelligence; general studies, essay and comprehension.

UPSC conducts the CAPF exam for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) which are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

