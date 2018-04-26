UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Registration Begins For 398 Posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the recruitment process for 398 posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - Assistant Commandants.

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the recruitment process for 398 posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - Assistant Commandants. UPSC has released a notification in this regard to to conduct the recruitment process and the candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. The online applications for this UPSC CAPFs Assistant Commandants recruitment can be filled up to May 21, 2018 till 6.00 PM.

The UPSC CAPFs recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) will be done in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Out of the total 398 posts declared, BSF will recruit 60, CRPF will recruit 179 and CISF will recruit 84.
 

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Registration: How to apply


Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website www.upsconline.nic.in. Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given on the official notification. Detailed instructions are also available on the website.

According to the UPSC CAPFs Assistant Commandants notification, the eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The e-Admission Certificate or admit card will be made available in the UPSC website --www.upsc.gov.in -- for downloading by candidates. No admit card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D. while filling up Online Application Form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them.

