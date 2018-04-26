UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Registration Begins For 398 Posts

The UPSC CAPFs recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) will be done in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
Read: NTPC To Recruit Through UPSC Civil Services Exam; Check Details
Out of the total 398 posts declared, BSF will recruit 60, CRPF will recruit 179 and CISF will recruit 84.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Registration: How to apply
Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website www.upsconline.nic.in. Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given on the official notification. Detailed instructions are also available on the website.
Read: Assistant Geologist, Administrative Officer Recruitment At Geological Survey Of India; Know More
According to the UPSC CAPFs Assistant Commandants notification, the eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination.
Read: UPSC Releases NDA And NA Examination (I) 2018 Admit Card; Important Things To Know
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News