NTPC To Recruit Through UPSC Civil Services Exam; Check Details

UPSC will conduct Civil Services Preliminary exam on 3 June 2018. The main exam is expected to be held on 28 September 2018.
On the other hand, NTPC has begun recruitment process for Diploma trainee post. Candidates, who have passed Diploma in 2017 and the final year students of 2018 (result to be declared by Aug/Sept 2018) will be eligible to apply only. Vacancies are notified for Eastern Region 1-Headquarter, Patna (Barh, Kahalgaon, Farakka, North Karanpura, Mining Projects(Pakri Barwadih/ Chatti Bariatu/ Kerandari)), Northern Region-Headquarter, Lucknow (Singrauli, Rihand, Tanda, Unchahar & Vindhyachal), Southern Region Headquarter, Hyderabad (Simadhari & Ramagundam), Western Region-I Headquarter, Mumbai (Mauda & Solapur), Western Region-II Headquarter, Raipur (Gadarwara, Lara, Khargone, Mining Projects(Talaipalli & Dulanga)).
