NTPC To Recruit Through UPSC Civil Services Exam; Check Details Online registration for the NTPC recruitment will begin after the completion of UPSC civil services (main) exam.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ( NTPC ) will recruit through. This will be a good opportunity for the UPSC civil service aspirants. 'NTPC will use the database of those candidates who will appear in the interview/ personality test for the civil services (main) exam 2018 but are not finally recommended for appointment in any service,' reads the official statement from NTPC. The recruitment will be held for the post of Executive Trainee in HR. Online registration for the recruitment will begin after the completion of civil services (main) exam.UPSC will conduct Civil Services Preliminary exam on 3 June 2018. The main exam is expected to be held on 28 September 2018.On the other hand, NTPC has begun recruitment process for Diploma trainee post. Candidates, who have passed Diploma in 2017 and the final year students of 2018 (result to be declared by Aug/Sept 2018) will be eligible to apply only. Vacancies are notified for Eastern Region 1-Headquarter, Patna (Barh, Kahalgaon, Farakka, North Karanpura, Mining Projects(Pakri Barwadih/ Chatti Bariatu/ Kerandari)), Northern Region-Headquarter, Lucknow (Singrauli, Rihand, Tanda, Unchahar & Vindhyachal), Southern Region Headquarter, Hyderabad (Simadhari & Ramagundam), Western Region-I Headquarter, Mumbai (Mauda & Solapur), Western Region-II Headquarter, Raipur (Gadarwara, Lara, Khargone, Mining Projects(Talaipalli & Dulanga)). For NTPC diploma trainee recruitment, candidates can submit their applications before 9 May.