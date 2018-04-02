UPSC Releases NDA And NA Examination (I) 2018 Admit Card; Important Things To Know UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018 at different venues located at 41 Centres throughout the country.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Releases NDA, NA Examination (I) 2018 Admit Card; Important Points New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018 at different venues located at 41 Centres throughout the country. The exam is scheduled on April 22, 2018. The



All such candidates who are not able to download their admit card should contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011-23381125, 011-23385271 and 011-23098543 between 10:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M on all working days. The candidate may also send fax message on Fax No. 011-23387310.



After downloading their admit cards, candidates should go through all the details mentioned on the admit card including the photograph. In case the photograph is not printed or is not visible on the admit card, then candidate would need to bring two copies of identical photographs (one photograph for each session) and an identity proof along with the e-admit card on the day of the exam.



In case of candidates, who had submitted any representation with the commission should check their email for any communication in this regard.



The NDA and NA Examination (I) 2018 is the preliminary stage of selection. Candidates who qualify the written examination will then appear before SSB board for a Psychological Aptitude Test followed by an Intelligence Test.



Click here for more



Union Public Service Commission will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018 at different venues located at 41 Centres throughout the country. The exam is scheduled on April 22, 2018. The admit cards for candidates who successfully completed their registration for the exam are available on the official website of the commission. Candidates must note that no paper admit card will be issued. The letter of rejection stating the reason of rejection have already been sent out to the respective candidates.All such candidates who are not able to download their admit card should contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011-23381125, 011-23385271 and 011-23098543 between 10:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M on all working days. The candidate may also send fax message on Fax No. 011-23387310.After downloading their admit cards, candidates should go through all the details mentioned on the admit card including the photograph. In case the photograph is not printed or is not visible on the admit card, then candidate would need to bring two copies of identical photographs (one photograph for each session) and an identity proof along with the e-admit card on the day of the exam.In case of candidates, who had submitted any representation with the commission should check their email for any communication in this regard. The NDA and NA Examination (I) 2018 is the preliminary stage of selection. Candidates who qualify the written examination will then appear before SSB board for a Psychological Aptitude Test followed by an Intelligence Test.Click here for more Education News