UPSC CAPF Exam 2025 Registration Begins For 357 Posts, Check Key Details

UPSC CAPF Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, upsconline.gov.in, until March 25.

UPSC CAPF 2025: Tentative Vacancies:

The recruitment aims to fill the following vacancies:

BSF: 24 vacancies

CRPF: 204 vacancies

CISF: 92 vacancies

ITBP: 4 vacancies

SSB: 33 vacancies

Total: 357 vacancies

Admit card release details

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of preceding week of the date of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website.

Exam Details:

The written test is scheduled for August 3 and will consist of two papers.

Paper 1: Scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm, covering General Ability and Intelligence, carrying 250 marks. The questions will be objective (multiple-choice) and available in both English and Hindi.

Paper 2: Scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, including General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, carrying 200 marks.

While the essay can be written in English or Hindi, the precis writing, comprehension, and other communication/language skills components will be in English only.



Selection Process:

The written examination will be followed by:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Interview/Personality Test

Medical Standards Test



Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years old as of August 1, 2025. They should have been born between August 2, 2000, and August 1, 2005. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.



Educational Qualification: A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification is required. Final-year students can apply provisionally. Those qualifying for the PET/PST round must provide proof of passing the qualifying examination within the specified time frame, as per Sub-Rules 9.1 and 9.2 of Rule 15 of the CAPF (AC) Exam, 2025.



Document Verification:

"Only valid proof of passing the qualifying examination, such as a Degree Certificate, Final Mark Sheet, Provisional Degree Certificate, or other formal documentation issued by the competent authority after the official declaration of results by the University/Board, will be accepted," the UPSC stated.

In exceptional cases, the UPSC may consider a candidate who does not meet the standard qualifications if they have passed an examination from another institution that the Commission considers equivalent.

Candidates with professional and technical qualifications recognised by the government as equivalent to a professional or technical degree will also be eligible.

Important Note:

Candidates selected in a previous examination for Assistant Commandants recruitment in participating CAPFs are not eligible to apply for this examination.