Assistant Geologist, Administrative Officer Recruitment At Geological Survey Of India; Know More

Candidates with Master's Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology)or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics are eligible to apply for Assistant Geologist post.
Graduates with 2 years of experience in Administration, Accounts and establishment, Legal or Vigilance matters in Central or State or Union Territory Government or Government Autonomous or Statutory Organisation or Central or State Public Sector Corporation or University are eligible for Administrative Officer post.
UPSC has also notified other recruitment details:
- Manager (Marketing & Trade), National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH: 1 post
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: 6 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: 7 posts
- Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering), National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 post
- Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical), Office of the Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, Ministry of Textiles: 1 post
- Drugs Inspector, Department of Drugs Control under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 7 posts
- Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel, Department of Land & Building, Govt. of NCT of Delhi: 1 post
- Head of Department (Information Technology), Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post
- Principal, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post
- Training & Placement Officer, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post
- Workshop Superintendent, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post
- Assistant Public Prosecutor, Directorate of Prosecution, Department of Home, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post
The last date for submission of application is 3 May 2018.
