Assistant Geologist, Administrative Officer Recruitment At Geological Survey Of India; Know More A total of 75 vacancies are available for Assistant Geologist posts. The posts are permanent. Interested candidates can send their application at upsconline.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Geologist, Administrative Officer At Geological Survey of India New Delhi: Recruitment process for Assistant Geologist and Administrative Officer posts at Geological Survey of India has begun. The official notification released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) gives the complete detail of the recruitment. A total of 75 vacancies out of 91 are available for Assistant Geologist posts. The posts are permanent. The duties of the geologist include, 'Geological work in the field and laboratory, collection and interpretation of data, preparation of reports and scientific papers.' Interested candidates can send their application at upsconline.nic.in.



Candidates with Master's Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology)or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics are eligible to apply for Assistant Geologist post.



Graduates with 2 years of experience in Administration, Accounts and establishment, Legal or Vigilance matters in Central or State or Union Territory Government or Government Autonomous or Statutory Organisation or Central or State Public Sector Corporation or University are eligible for Administrative Officer post.



Other Vacancy Details

UPSC has also notified other recruitment details: Manager (Marketing & Trade), National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH: 1 post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: 6 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: 7 posts

Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering), National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 post

Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical), Office of the Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, Ministry of Textiles: 1 post

Drugs Inspector, Department of Drugs Control under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 7 posts

Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel, Department of Land & Building, Govt. of NCT of Delhi: 1 post

Head of Department (Information Technology), Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

Principal, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

Training & Placement Officer, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

Workshop Superintendent, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

Assistant Public Prosecutor, Directorate of Prosecution, Department of Home, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu: 1 post

The last date for submission of application is 3 May 2018.



