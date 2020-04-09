UPPSC PCS, RO Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The UPPSC PSC exam scheduled for April 20 and RO/ARO exam scheduled for May 3 have been postponed.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed PCS and RO/ARO recruitment exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The UPPSC PSC examination scheduled for April 20 and RO/ARO examinations scheduled for May 3 have been postponed till further notice, said a released published on the Commission website. The Commission has also said the new dates will be released online in due course on the official website.

The UPPSC PCS main was scheduled to be held on April third month.

Further details regarding the UPPSC PCS and RO/ARO recruitment will be released online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the UPPCS main exam weer allowed to submit the application forms till April 19.

A total of 6,320 candidates are eligible to appear for the UP PCS main exam.

Through the PCS exam, the Commission selects and recommends candidates for recruitment to provincial civil service which is the administrative civil service under Group A and Group B of the state service of the executive branch of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The UP PCS 2020 is expected to be held on June 21.

