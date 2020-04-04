Uttar Pradesh: Status Of UP PCS, Computer Assistant, Other Exams

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many exams of UPPSC, UPSSSC have been postponed.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak many recruitment processes have been put on hold. Exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) have also been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown that has been enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

UPPSC has not given any update on the PCS Main exam, except that the detailed application form for appearing in the exam can be submitted a day before the commencement of the exam. as per the notification released by the Commission, candidates who are eligible to appear for the UP PCS main exam can submit the application forms till April 19. Earlier the last date for submission of applications was March 26.

A total of 6,320 candidates are eligible to appear for the UP PCS main exam.

Through the PCS exam, the Commission selects and recommends candidates for recruitment to provincial civil service which is the administrative civil service under Group A and Group B of the state service of the executive branch of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The UP PCS 2020 is expected to be held on June 21.

Several exams of the UPPSC including the Computer Assistant exam which was scheduled to be held tomorrow (April 5) has been postponed. The Computer Assistant exam is one of the few exams that was announced by the Commission in 2019 and was scheduled to be held this year. Candidates who have passed the Intermediate examination with Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized Institute/ University or Intermediate with the "O" level diploma from DOEACC or NIELIT Society are eligible for this exam.

The recruitment process of UP Judicial Service Civil Judge has also been stopped.

UPSSSC has stalled the selection process of Combined Gram Panchayat Officer, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Social Welfare Supervisor competitive exam. The exam was advertised in 2018.

