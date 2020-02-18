Over 6,000 Qualify UP PCS Prelim Exam 2019

UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2019 result has been released on the Commission's website

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelim exam 2019. The result is available on the Commission's official website. Along with this, the Commission has also released the result for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelim Exam 2019.

As per data released by the Commission, it received 5,44,664 applications out of which 3,18,147 candidates appeared in the exam. Total 6,320 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam and will now appear in the main examination.

UPPSC PCS Prelim Exam 2019 Result: Check Here

The number of vacancies advertised by the UPPSC for PCS General Recruitment was 300 and 9 vacancies for Special Recruitment, 2 vacancies for ACF, and 53 vacancies for RFO post.

The prelim exam was held on December 15, 2019. The UP Civil Services prelim exam had two compulsory papers, objective and OMR-based. After the conclusion of the exam, the Commission released tentative answer key for the exam on December 17 and invited objection on the answer key.

After review of the objections received, the final answer key was prepared and the PCS Prelim result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Candidates who have qualified in the prelim exam will appear for main exam. The schedule for main exam will be announced by the Commission later.

The main examination will be subjective in nature and will be held for 6 compulsory subjects and one optional subject. Those who qualify in the main examination will be called for interview. Final selection is subject to marks scored by candidates in main exam and interview.

Click here for more Jobs News