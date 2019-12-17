UP PCS Answer Key Released. Details Here

UPPSC answer key 2019: UP PCS answer key is available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the PCS Preliminary examination 2019 held on December 15. The UPPSC PCS answer key is available for download on the official UPPSC website. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) exam 2019 can download their UPPSC answer keys by logging into the official website using their registration number and date of birth till December 21. UP PCS answer key is available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates may raise their objections regarding the UP PCS answer key till December 22. The objections which are sent after this date or received sans the proper guidelines mandated by the Commission will not be entertained.

The Commission has conducted the Prelim exam for Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) post and Regional Forest Officer (RFO) post.

The preliminary exam was held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi.

The UP Civil Services Prelim exam consisted of two compulsory papers which was objective type and OMR-based. Both the papers had questions from General Studies.

UPPSC PCS answer key 2019: How to download?

Follow the steps given here to download your UPPSC answer key:

Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the answer key download link given on the home page.

Step three: On next page open, check the answer keys

For this year's Civil Service exam, the UPPSC has notified 300 vacancies, which is 64% less than the number of vacancies notified in 2018. Last year, 831 vacancies were notified for this exam which is also referred to as the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the UP Provincial Civil Services (UP PCS) exam.

In 2017, only 251 vacancies were notified for the UP PCS which was later increased to 677, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

As per the exam notice released by the Commission on October 16, the criteria for selection of candidates has also been tightened. As per the new criteria, the number of candidates to be shortlisted for the next selection level has been narrowed down.

Till 2018, number of candidates 18 times the total vacancies were shortlisted for the main based on their performance in the prelims and number of candidates 3 times the vacancies were selected to appear for the interview based on the scores obtained in the main exam written exam.

Click here for more Jobs News