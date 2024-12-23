UPPSC Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

UPPSC Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the UPPSC Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the UPPSC Answer Key by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, once it is released.

UPPSC Answer Key 2024: Steps To Check



Step 1. Go to the official website of the UPPSC

Step 2. On the home page, click on the "Answer Key 2024" link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check the answer key and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

The UPPSC 2024 preliminary exam was held on December 22. The exam was conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the second from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, across 75 districts of the state.

The UPPSC preliminary exam consists of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and the UPPSC CSAT (Paper 2). The main exam, however, is more challenging, consisting of eight papers, including General Hindi, General English, and General Studies.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts a state-level examination to recruit candidates for various positions in the Uttar Pradesh state government. The exam is divided into three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview.

The exams were held for over 5,00,000 candidates in multiple shifts to maintain integrity and quality. The normalisation process is conducted to evaluate the results when exams are held across multiple days or shifts for a single advertisement.

