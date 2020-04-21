UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification Released; Application Begins Online

UPPSC PCS 2020 application process has begun online on the official website

As anticipated, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notice for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2002 and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. The last date to pay application fee is May 18. The application process will conclude on May 21.

The number of vacancies available for this recruitment is 200 for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination. The number of vacancies for the post of ACF/RFO has not been decided yet.

UPPSC PCS 2020 Application Link

The required qualification for this recruitment is a graduation degree. Applicants should refer to the recruitment notification for details on post-wise specialization required.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be allowed to candidates in reserved categories as per government norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for the same.

The application fee for candidates in general category, EWS category, and OBC category is Rs. 125. Application fee for candidates in SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen category is Rs. 65. Candidates in differently-abled category have to pay only the online processing fee of Rs. 25.

The selection process will have three stages - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personal Interview. Examination schedule will be released by the Commission later.

