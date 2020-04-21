UPPSC PCS 2020 Application Process Likely To Begin Soon

UPPSC PCS 2020 application process is likely to begin soon

Speculations are high that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will begin online application for Combined PCS exam 2020 soon. The application process is likely to begin from today, i.e. on April 21. The notification regarding UPPS PCS exam will also be released soon.

The speculations about the commencement of application process could stem from the fact that in the annual exam calendar for UPPSC, June 21 is designated as exam day for PCS exam. For exam to be held in June, the State Commission will need to complete the application process by May and release admit cards.

The lockdown has affected recruitment calendar for the UP Public Service Commission, with the commission postponing four major recruitment examinations and interviews.

With the Commission resuming work from April 20, it is expected that it will release result for many pending exams but there is no certainty yet about the upcoming exams.

It is likely that after the conclusion of the lockdown period on May 3, the Commission will revise exam dates and release modified exam calendar.

The nation-wide lockdown which began on March 24 and then was further extended till May 3 has disrupted the recruitment calendar for many recruitment agencies. Both Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held meetings in the past week about the postponed examinations and will make a decision on fresh dates for exam after the lockdown is over.

Click here for more Jobs News