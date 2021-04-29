COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Postpones Exams Scheduled In May

UPPSC postpones exam in view of COVID-19

The exams for Combined State Agriculture Services, Principal Grade 3, Vice-Principal and Assistant Director posts have been postponed, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified. These exams were scheduled to be held on May 23 and May 30.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation the exams scheduled from May 23 to May 30 have been postponed. New exam dates will be communicated to the candidates later," the Commission has said.

These are the two exams the Commission had scheduled in May.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest exams conducted by the UPPSC, the Uttar Pradesh PCS or the Upper Subordinate Services exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13. As of now, the Commission has not announced any change in the schedule of this exam. This exam held in three stages--preliminary, main written and interview. The preliminary exam is scheduled in June. The exam is held for selection to Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Superintendent Jail and other posts.

Click here for more Jobs News