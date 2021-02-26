Uttar Pradesh Police: 9534 Vacancies To Be Filled, Graduates Eligible

UP Police SI recruitment process will begin on April 1.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced to fill a total of 9534 vacancies in Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Officer posts. Application forms will be available from April 1 to April 30. Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms, online on the website of the UPPRPB, along with an application fee of Rs 400.

Job Notification

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is graduation. For Fire Officer post science graduates are only eligible.

Candidates should be between 21-28 years of age as on July 1, 2021. Relaxation in age limit will be given to candidates belonging to various reserved categories as per government rules.

The UPPRPB will select candidates on the basis of an online written test, physical efficiency test and a physical standard test.

The online written test will have questions from general Hindi, general knowledge, numerical and other related topics. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours duration to attempt the questions. The exam will carry a total of 400 marks.

In the online test, the pass mark is 35% in each paper and 50% in aggregate. Candidates who do not score above the pass mark will not be shortlisted for the next selection process, the Board has said.

