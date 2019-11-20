UP Police Releases Constable Exam Result, Website Crashes

UP Police Constable result for written exam out at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police result 2019: The UPPRPB or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the result for UP Police Constable written exam on the official website, www.uppbpb.gov.in. However, right after the list of candidates who have been selected for PET and DV released, the official website stopped responding. The link which is carrying the UP Police result is not opening now (as of 10.10 pm on November 20). Candidates who had appeared for the exam on January 27 and January 28, 2019, may check their UP Police result as and when the link opens.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination, after the UPPRPB constable result declaration, will be able to download their admit cards for the Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test (PST) from the official website as and when it is released.

The UPPRPB had announced recruitment on 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year. More than 19 lakh candidates had applied for the UP Constable recruitment and according to reports more than 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

UP Police Constable 2019 Written Exam Result: How to check

UP Police result 2019 has been released on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Follow the steps given here to check your UP Police result:

Step 1 : Visit the official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the UP Police result (or the DV and PST admit card link).

Step 3 : On next page check for your roll number

UP Police result direct link

The Board, which conducts recruitment for Uttar Pradesh Police, is expected to announce the dates and centres for Document Verification process and Physical Standard Test along with the UP Police result.

The admit cards for Document Verification and PST will also be released the official website itself.

Candidates would need their registration number and date of birth. Candidates must present themselves at the allotted centre for Document Verification and PST at the designated time with all original documents. The list of documents to be presented will be mentioned on the admit card for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test.

In a related development recenlty, the UPPRPB has released a new list of 3,295 selected candidates for a recruitment announced in 2013.

The UPPRPB has released the UP Police result, for Constables and Fireman categories, following a Supreme Court order. The latest list has been released based on a court order dated July 24, 2019.

