UGC NET Admit Card Expected Soon

Admit cards for UGC NET are expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25. Admit cards will be available on the official website of NTA.

UGC NET was scheduled in June, however, the exam could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of the infection.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection of Assistant Professors and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship. The exam is held twice a year by NTA on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

This year, the June edition of both UGC and CSIR NET could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic and has been scheduled in September.

After the UGC NET concludes on September 25, NTA is likely to release the notification for the December edition of the exam soon.

Till June 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the UGC NET in 84 subjects at 91 cities. Since December 2018 onwards the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

